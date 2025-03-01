New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A court here granted two more months to Delhi police on Saturday to complete its investigation in a case against AAP leader Naresh Balyan lodged under the stringent law MCOCA.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja extended the period of investigation by two months on an application moved by Delhi police, which had requested 90 more days from the court.

According to law, if a chargesheet is not filed before the court by the investigating agency on completion of the investigation within 90 days from the day of arrest, the accused gets a statutory right of bail, unless the three-month period is extended by the judge.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4, and his 90-day period of custody will expire on March 3.

The judge passed the order after the police informed the court that the investigation was at a crucial stage and it needed more time to complete the probe.

