New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue 2025 (MPAGD), hosted by the Usanas Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will be held on February 14-15, 2025, at Clarks Amer, Jaipur, a statement said.

Centred around the theme "Building Tomorrow: Shaping the Future," the conference will gather global experts, policymakers, and diplomats to address pressing issues such as the evolving multipolar world order, regional conflicts, and the impact of AI on warfare and global security.

The statement highlighted, " How will the emergence of a multipolar world order influence global alliances, regional conflicts, and the role of international institutions in maintaining stability? How will AI reshape the future of warfare and global security? The upcoming Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue 2025 will address these critical issues."

According to the statement, the fourth annual flagship conference, "Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue 2025," is hosted by Usanas Foundation, a security and foreign policy think tank based in Udaipur. The theme of the conference is "Building Tomorrow: Shaping the Future." The Ministry of External Affairs is the co-host of this event. The conference will be held at Clarks Amer, Jaipur, on February 14th and 15th, 2025.

MPAGD 2025 aims to promote insightful discussions and present India's vision and roadmap for the future world order. The conference will bring together leading experts, policymakers, scholars, and diplomats. Hon'ble Minister Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Minister of State for External Affairs will deliver the keynote address. A special address will be given by Ambassador Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India.

Among the distinguished dignitaries joining MPAGD are Lt Gen Arvinder Lamba, Vice Chief of Army Staff and President of the IPCS; Dr Andrey Kortunov, Academic Director of the Russian International Affairs Council, Russia; Dr Zhang Weiwei, Professor at Fudan University, Director of its China Institute, and a Senior Research Fellow at the Chunqiu Institute in Shanghai; Dr Rohan Gunaratna, Professor of Security Studies at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Head of the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research; Dr Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow, the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon Official; Dr Nikos S. Panagiotou, Professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Media Communication at Aristotle University; Amb. Sujan Chinoy, Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and former Ambassador to Japan; Amb. D.B. Venkatesh Varma, former Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation and Distinguished Fellow at the VIF; among others.

Under the central theme, there will be a range of brainstorming sessions on various sub-themes to make sense of the ongoing transitional phase of the world order and brainstorm policies rooted in the civilisational wisdom to shape the future.

According to the statement, the current global order is undergoing significant change, characterized by palpable shifts across various domains, including the economy, society, culture, technology, defence, environment, development, geopolitics, and geoeconomics.

This period of uncertainty and instability is marked by geopolitical strife, armed conflict, and apprehensions related to the impact of disruptive technologies on employment, privacy, and safety. Such factors are indicative of a transitional phase. However, at this critical juncture, there is a pressing need to prepare for a future that is equitable, prosperous, and conducive to human happiness.

India, with its extensive civilizational legacy of over 10,000 years, its prominent leadership within the Global South, and its status as a dynamic geopolitical entity and economic powerhouse, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the new world order. The MPAGD initiative aims to address these pertinent questions and articulate India's vision for the future amidst the prevailing chaos.

The statement said that this was also a humble initiative to pay gratitude to Maharana Pratap, a great diplomat, administrator, statesman, and warrior of Rajasthan who refused to accept Mughal suzerainty. Your support in this conference will help us carry forward the philosophy and legacy of Great Maharana Pratap in India's national security discourse. (ANI)

