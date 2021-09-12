New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the media had been critical of former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, but it is not doing the same with the Modi government after several similar incidents.

He said this while addressing the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national executive meeting. Gandhi was asked by some members why the good work done by Congress governments was not highlighted.

Gandhi cited that several terror-related incidents, similar to the Mumbai attack, had taken place during the Narendra Modi government, but it was not criticised by the media the same way as the UPA was, sources said.

He also alleged Chinese incursions into Indian territory and citing the farmers' agitation said that the media was not covering their protest, even when it is non-political, the sources said.

Gandhi said that farmers have been on protest for several months now.

Farmers are protesting against three Central agri laws at Delhi border points since last year and demanding the legislations be repealed.

The Congress leader also asked young students to work hard against the "anti-democratic government and put every effort possible to work for student welfare", the sources said.

He also exhorted them to strive for increasing the presence of the NSUI across the country.

