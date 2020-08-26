Kohima, Aug 26 (PTI) Most Health care facilities in Nagaland were shut on Wednesday in support of the 24-hour shutdown called by the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) to protest alleged assault of doctors by police personnel.

A Health department official said medical services in the state were affected due to the shutdown but the emergency medical services were open.

Private hospitals were also shut except for emergency medical services.

Nagaland Private Doctors Association, National Health Mission Employees Association, Nagaland Ayush Doctors Association, Indian Dental Association, Nagaland State Branch and the Nagaland Medicine Dealers Association extending solidarity to NIDA also kept their services closed for the day.

NIDA president Dr Ritu Thurr told PTI here that the shutdown was called to protest the atrocities meted to medical fraternity by some police personnel.

"We are not against the police department or the government but only raising our concern against the atrocities on the doctors," he said.

Thurr said the NIDA is sorry for the inconveniences caused to the general public due to the shutdown. He said the medical fraternity and health care providers would resume normal activities on the conclusion of the 24-hour shutdown, which ends at 6 am on Thursday.

"Our profession is service to humanity and we cannot let the sick people suffer because of the mistake of some individual," he said.

Announcing the shutdown on August 24, the NIDA officials had said that desspite the "barbaric assault" by police personnel on Dr Nosezol Sezo on April 3 at Dimapur and Dr Mongshithung on April 17 at Wokha, the Association, as a matured organization, refrained from taking any drastic action, keeping in mind the sacred responsibility of public health as its top priority.

It said the "brutal assault" on Dr Atoka Wotsa on the night of August 21 by some "rogue" IRB personnel goes to show that concerned authority has not taken any corrective measures in disciplining its personnel.

Following the alleged assault on Dr Wotsa, the State Home Department has constituted a 3-member inquiry committee headed by Commissioner and Secretary, Neposo Theluo as chairman on August 23 and asked the committee to submit its report within 7-days.

