Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said that medical services will be closer to the poor people in Telangana.

On Tuesday, CM KCR paid a visit to the multi-super speciality hospitals at Kothapet (LB Nagar), Erragadda Chest Hospital (Sainath Nagar), and Alwal in Hyderabad city. He addressed the gathering after laying the foundation stone for super speciality hospitals in Alwal.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 25th Roza of Ramadan on April 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

"We will further strengthen the medical system in the state and provide medical services to Hyderabad from all directions," he said.

He said that the number of beds and facilities in rural hospitals has increased. He said that 6,000 beds are going to be increased in the hospitals in Hyderabad, Not only that, KCR assured that special ambulances would be set up.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Expresses Confidence of Haati Community Being Given Scheduled Tribe Status.

It is worth mentioning that the Telangana Chief Minister will release the vision and introduce 11 resolutions tomorrow at the TRS formation day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)