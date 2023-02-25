Nizamabad (Telangana), Feb 25 (PTI) A final year MBBS student has ended his life in his hostel room by hanging, officials said on Saturday.

Medico Harsha went into the room last night and did not come out in the morning. So his friends broke open the door and found his body hanging. They immediately informed the authorities.

An official of the medical college said Harsha was a clever student and appeared for two papers of the final year already and was supposed to attend another one on Saturday.

The official said the deceased had some medical issues which might not be that serious.

Nizamabad police said they did not find any suicide note with the body and the case is under investigation.

