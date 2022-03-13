New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Lauding humanitarian assistance to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said India has extended unconditional support to other nations in time of need.

Lekhi, who is also a Minister of state for external affairs, also spoke about India extending help and evacuating citizens of Nepal and Bangaldesh from war-torn Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

"India has done only good for the world at large, and always extended unconditional support to other nations in the hour of need," said Lekhi on Saturday while addressing an event to commemorate the one-year celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

As per Health Ministry, India has supplied COVID-19 related medical and other assistance, including vaccines, to over 150 countries since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Confident about India taking the central stage and emerging as the world leader in the coming years, she said, "Amrit Mahotsav is a celebration of India's culture, its democratic traditions, achievements, and is a harbinger of Amrit Kaal over the next 25 years which will make India a world leader in days to come."

Further bashing the misconception of the world with regards to Indian women, Lekhi said, "India is a country where women play a major role in politics and other fields, whether it is contributing to Vedas, or being a ruler, priestess or a teacher."

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative by the Government of India completed its one year of festive celebrations on Saturday. 'Mahotsav' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2021, from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to commemorate 75 Years of India's Independence.

Since then, over 16,000 events and programs spread across 28 States, 8 Union Territories and over 150 countries have been conducted under the banner of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. (ANI)

