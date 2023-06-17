Patna, Jun 17 (PTI) The 13th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Eastern Zonal Council will be held in Patna on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) of the state government, "... the meeting will be chaired by Bihar Chief Secretary, Amir Subhani.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Two Civilians Injured As Security Forces, Mobs Clash in Imphal; Attempts at Torching Houses of BJP Leaders.

"The chief secretaries of the member states of the Eastern Zonal Council - Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are expected to attend the meeting along with senior officials of their respective state governments, representatives of various central government ministries and a high-powered team of Inter-State Council Secretariat headed by its secretary, Anuradha Prasad".

The meeting of the Standing Committee is regarded as a preparatory meeting by way of including new agenda items for the consideration of the ensuing Zonal Council meeting to be held in the near future besides updating the progress on the decisions of the previous Zonal Council meeting, said the statement.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2023: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi Participates in Yoga Session With Diplomats and Ministry Officials (See Pics).

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Bihar government has already selected 20 officials of the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) who will act as liaison officers and will coordinate with officials from other states who will attend the meeting, said a senior official of the GAD.

The five zonal councils — Western, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Central — were set up under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 to foster inter-state cooperation and coordination. They are mandated to discuss and make recommendations on any matter of common interest in the field of economic and social planning, border disputes, linguistic minorities or inter-state transport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)