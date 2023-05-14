Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 (ANI): Ahead of the second G20 culture group meet, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the meeting offers an opportunity to discuss pressing issues facing the culture sector to further deliberate in-depth work towards tangible, action-oriented recommendations.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneshwar, Reddy said that the 2nd G20 Culture Group (CWG) meeting going to be held till May 17th will be on the momentum gained from the 1st Culture Working Group meeting held in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, which was followed by in-depth expert-driven Global Thematic Webinars held over the past two months.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall in Bangladesh, Myanmar.

"Meeting will be attended by delegates from G20 members, guest nations, and several international organisations. The meeting offers an opportunity to discuss pressing issues facing the culture sector to further deliberate in-depth work towards tangible, action-oriented recommendations," he said.

He said that at this 2nd meeting, a delegation from International Organizations will also participate. "To ensure participation from different states, we have 30 delegates from different states, 30 delegates from the Government of India".

Also Read | Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Likely to be Declared Soon at bseh.org.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

"The meetings of the Culture Working Group focus on 4 key priority areas articulated under Culture Track of India's G20 Presidency, these 4 priority areas include, Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future, Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture," Reddy said.

As a part of the 2nd G20 Culture Working Group Meeting, an exhibition titled 'Sustain: The Craft Idiom' will be organised at Kala Bhoomi - Odisha Crafts Museum in Bhubaneswar which will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, The exhibition's theme focuses on the second priority outlined by the Culture Working Group - 'Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future', Reddy said.

Union Minister added that a set of cultural experiences have been curated for the delegates through the course of their visit. These include a visit to heritage sites like the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Udayagiri Caves. "The delegates will also experience special dance performances native to the State of Odisha such as Tribal (Singari), Sambalpuri, Odissi and Gotipua dance," He said.

Kishan Reddy said that Under the Culture Working Group meeting, in-depth discussions will be held between delegates of the G20 members, guest nations and international organisations through an inclusive process aiming to identify critical areas for collaborative action, to further develop tangible recommendations and best practices for Sustainable Development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)