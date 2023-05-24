Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday participated in the Chief Ministerial-level meeting with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said the meeting was the beginning to find a solution to the border dispute in the six remaining areas.

The meeting was held in Assam's Guwahati district to amicably resolve the border dispute in the remaining six 'areas of differences'.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Meghalaya CM said that this is the beginning to find out a solution for the six remaining areas and they had asked the regional committees to go through that.

"Today, we had a very important meeting. This is the beginning to find out a solution for the six remaining areas. We have asked the regional committees to go through that. We hope to find out a solution soon. We should maintain peace. In July we will meet again," he said.

Assam CM also interacted with the media and said that they have settled six areas of dispute and the regional committees will visit six remaining areas to resolve the disputes there.

"We have settled six areas of dispute. The regional committees visited these six areas. In the month of June, we will visit Karbi Anglong and other areas for confidence-building measures. We will be able to resolve the other six dispute areas. There are 12 areas of differences and we have resolved six areas. Regional committees will visit six remaining areas," he said.

Assam and Meghalaya were having 12 areas that were under dispute along the inter-state border.

Earlier in March last year, both the state governments signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) resolving their border dispute in six of the 12 areas of difference in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the Chief Ministers of both states to Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the 884 km boundary.

According to the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square km of land, Assam will keep 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km to Meghalaya.

The long-standing land dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The border issues came as a result of different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state's creation. (ANI)

