New Delhi: History will repeat itself on Sunday when the new Parliament House will be dedicated to the nation. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the sacred symbol of fair and equitable governance, Sengol and install it in the new Parliament House. This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of 14th August, in the presence of several leaders. Sengol, Historical Sceptre From Tamil Nadu, to be Installed in New Parliament Building, Announces Home Minister Amit Shah.

Recalling the entire event that took place on the occasion of India's independence, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said, “Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India's transfer of power took place through handing over of Sengol to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a special occasion on the night of August 14, 1947, celebrating India's independence. On this night Jawaharlal Nehru received the 'Sengol' from the Adheenams (Priests) of the ThiruvaduthuraiAdheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion. It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians. What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the 'Sengol'.

The Prime Minister took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam(Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the Hon’ble PM with the Sengol.

The Home Minister further elaborated on the Sengol and said,“The Sengol is profound in meaning, which is derived from the Tamil word “Semmai”, meaning “Righteousness”. It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu. The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of “Nyaya”, is hand-carved at the top. Most importantly, the recipient of the Sengol has the “order” (“Aanai” in Tamil) to rule justly and fairly. This is what is most appealing, for those elected to serve the people must never forget this.”

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker’s podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see, and will be taken out on special occasions.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic "Sengol".

The establishment of "Sengol", makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation. It will be a symbol of the Amrit Kaal, which will witness the glorious era in which India will be taking its rightful place. What Is Sengol? As Sengol To Be Placed in New Parliament Building, Here's What You Need To Know About Historical Sceptre From Tamil Nadu in New Sansad Bhavan.

The Tamil Nadu government has proudly published the role played by the Mutts of the State in the Hindu Religious& Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Policy Note of 2021-22. Para 24 of this document clearly highlights the role played by the Mutts as Royal Counsel.