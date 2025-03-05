Shillong, Mar 5 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday tabled a Rs 1,970 crore deficit budget for the financial year 2025-26, announcing a Rs 6,000 scholarship for all post-matric students of the state.

The Rs 1,970 crore budget is around 2.96 per cent of the projected Rs 66,645 crore GSDP, in line with the targeted USD 10 billion economy by 2028.

Also Read | Maharashtra Roof Collapse: 2 Workers Killed, One Injured As Slab Collapses in Chikhla Mines of State-Owned MOIL in Bhandara.

According to the budget document, the total receipts for 2025-26 are estimated at Rs 30,415 crore, of which revenue receipts are Rs 25.591 crore and capital receipts Rs 14,324 crore. Excluding borrowings of Rs 24,788 crore, the total receipts are estimated to be 225,627 crore.

Estimating the total expenditure to be Rs 30,003 crore, Sangma said the revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs 20,556 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 9,447 crore. Excluding repayment of loans of Rs 2,406 crore, the estimated total expenditure is Rs 27,597 crore.

Also Read | Vishwas Bill 2.0 To Decriminalise Over 100 Provisions, Will Simplify Process for Business, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The interest payment for the current fiscal is estimated at Rs 1,347 crore and pension payments at Rs 1,824 crore, he said.

"I am, therefore, presenting the budget for 2015-26 with a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,970 crore, which is around 2.96 per cent of the GSDP. I am delighted to highlight that the fiscal deficit has been maintained below the permissible limit of 3.5 per cent," the CM said, tabling the budget.

Sangma announced a Rs 6000 scholarship for all post-matric students which would over 80,000 youths from the next financial year.

He also informed the House that the size of the climate budget is Rs 5,421 crore, an increase of 20 per cent over 2024-25, youth budget stands at Rs 3,329 crore, an increase of 16.6 per cent; gender budget stands at Rs 6,219 crore, an increase of 25 per cent.

Noting that the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation approved GSDP for 2023-24 is Rs 53,057 Crore, the chief minister said the projected GSDP for 2025-26 is Rs 66,645 crore.

"The annual growth rate for the period 2023-26 stands at 12.7 per cent and we are certain to achieve our target for 2028 (USD 10 billion economy)," he said.

The chief minister also said that the state's own tax revenue has surged significantly to Rs 4,041 crore this current year, marking almost a 3-fold increase from Rs 1,450 crore in 2017-18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)