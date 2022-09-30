Shillong, Sept 30 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated 50 lower primary and upper primary schools that were recently upgraded with modern facilities under an infrastructure improvement scheme of his government.

Each of these upgraded schools have been equipped with a library, adequate furniture, common rooms and proper toilets, among other facilities

Sangma, on the occasion, said more schools would be taken up in phases for the renovation and modernisation programme in the days to come.

He also said that the initiative will have a positive impact on the entire education system.

“There are a large number of schools waiting to get upgraded. We will be taking them up in a phased manner. The programme will also be extended to secondary and higher secondary schools," the CM said on Thursday.

He gave assurance that another 100 renovated schools will be readied for inauguration over the next three months.

Referring to NIPUN Bharat Mission (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), launched by the education ministry, Sangma said the programme will go a long way in improving the overall cognitive abilities of children.

