Ayodhya, September 30: The principal of a government primary school in Bikapur tehsil of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district has been suspended after a video of students being served rice with salt in the mid-day meal went viral on the social media. Centre Spends Rs 20,000 Crore Annually on PM POSHAN Scheme Benefitting Over 12 Crore Students.

On getting the information, parents of the children went to the school and lodged a strong protest against the principal. They claimed that the headmistress rarely visited the school and added that around 50 students were served rice and salt in the midday meal on Tuesday. "Many a time the children do not get anything in the mid-day meal," they said. West Bengal Shocker: Detergent Powder Used Instead of Salt to Make Mid-Day Meal in Dinajpur, Several Students Fall Sick.

Video Of Student Served Rice with Salt in Mid-Day Meal:

School kids are eating school meal, boiled rice and salt in Ayodhya, India. In that town, Hindu right wing is building a huge temple spending 18 billion rupees after demolishing a mosque. pic.twitter.com/ZyfY9jnp73 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, said that the principal of the school Ekta Yadav has been suspended and a probe ordered into the incident.

