New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik, who is known for his outspoken views on the farmers' agitation, on Thursday said their struggle was not yet over as the issue of ensuring minimum support price was still to be resolved.

Malik said after retirement from the gubernatorial post he planned to work for the farmers and create awareness about the need for minimum support price across the country.

Also Read | Punjab: Youth Assaulted During Birthday Party in Ludhiana; 16 Booked.

Malik and former Research and Analysis Wing Director A S Dulat were honoured with the Sant Namdeo National Award by Pune-based non-government organisation Sarhad. The awards were given away by former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at a function here.

Malik said he was pained when not a tear was shed for the 700 farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the farm laws on the borders of the national capital.

Also Read | 'BJP Promised Acche Din but Failed To Keep Vow', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"I spoke out regardless of the consequences. It does not matter to me... I have to stand by the truth," he said.

Malik said he had told a "big man" that he had entered into a confrontation with the wrong persons.

"A Sikh guru did not compromise even after his four sons were martyred. These people do not forget for 300 years. I told him it would be better if the agitation ended," he said.

"The prime minister was large-hearted to take the farm laws back... but the real issue is MSP... there is no solution for it yet ... Our problems will not end till a solution for the MSP issue is found," Malik said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)