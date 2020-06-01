India News | Meghalaya Lifts Ban on Intra-state Travel

Shillong, Jun 1 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Monday announced lifting of restrictions imposed on intra-state travel, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

There will be no more restrictions on movement of people from one district to another within Meghalaya during daytime as long as protocols on social distancing, wearing masks and hand-hygiene are maintained, he said.

"In view of the relaxation made by the Centre, we have decided to lift the restriction on inter-district movement with immediate effect," Tynsong told journalists after a review meeting.

However, the ban on inter-state movement will continue, the deputy chief minister said.

The curbs on inter-district movement were lifted as part of easing of restrictions under 'Unlock-1' after such travel was banned for over two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The restrictions were lifted for both public and private transport, he said.

Fifty per cent of vehicular traffic will be allowed and administrator of the district and transport department will finalise on this, he said.

Car passes issed by the district administration will no longer be required except for those who want to move at night as curfew is imposed between 9 pm and 5 am. It was 7 pm to 7 am earlier.

Public transport including taxis and buses were already operating within a district.

He also said that shops will be allowed to reopen except barber shops, beauty parlours and malls.

The Iewduh traditional market will continue to remain closed in view of the decision taken recently after due consultation held with the KHADC and Hima Mylliem.

At present, Meghalaya has 28 cases of COVID-19 infections out of which 1 has died and 12 persons recovered.

The remaining are in institutional quarantine centres and a robust mechanism is in place to track all returnees and test them.

The deputy chief Minister said that a returnee from Uttarakhand tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"She is from South West Garo Hills and was in a quarantine centre. She will now be shifted to a COVID hospital," Tynsong said.

