West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], August 1 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati Zonal Unit has successfully identified an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate operating in the North Eastern region after an intelligence-based operation.

On 31st July 2025, a team from NCB Guwahati intercepted two persons (both belonging to Lalpani, East Khasi Hills) near Jowai, in the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, while they were en route to East Khasi Hills in a public transport vehicle.

A thorough search of the persons led to the seizure of 1.95 kilograms of Methamphetamine, whose street price is estimated to be Rs 1.6 crore.

Investigation has revealed that the consignment originated from Manipur, transited through Silchar (Assam), and was intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh via Meghalaya.

This operation marks NCB's first seizure in the state of Meghalaya, an official statement said.

To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling the MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential, an official statement said. (ANI)

