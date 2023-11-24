Shillong, Nov 24 (PTI) The National People's Party (NPP) on Friday said it will field Meghalaya cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and Tura MP Agatha K Sangma as the party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

The NPP is looking to unseat three-time Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala of the Congress in Shillong.

Also Read | Fortis Malar Hospitals to Sell Malar Hospital in Chennai for Rs 45.5 Crore to MGM Healthcare.

Making the announcement at the party headquarters here, NPP state president Prestone Tynsong said, "I am happy to announce the names of cabinet minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh and MP Agatha K Sangma as official candidates for Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)