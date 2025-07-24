Khliehriat, Jul 24 (PTI) The Meghalaya Police seized over 373 kg of cannabis in East Jaintia Hills district and arrested one person, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, who hails from Goalpara in Assam, was apprehended during an operation on Wednesday evening by personnel from the Umkiang Police Patrol Post, they said.

Acting on specific inputs, the team intercepted a car at Damcherra area near the Assam-Meghalaya border, and recovered several bundles containing the contraband, weighing 373.61 kg, a police officer said.

The consignment originated from Tripura and was intended to be transported to Shillong, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

