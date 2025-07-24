Sohra, July 24 (PTI) The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore who was murdered while honeymooning in Meghalaya, held a puja on Thursday at the spot in Sohra where he was hacked to death.

The rituals were performed at the secluded parking lot near Weisawdong Falls.

His family members, including elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi, travelled to the Northeastern state to offer prayers and seek spiritual closure following the gruesome murder that shocked the nation.

"We wanted to come to the place where our Raja breathed his last. No family should have to do this, but this was important for us," said Vipin, visibly emotional after the rituals.

Raja had gone missing along with his wife Sonam on May 23, during what was supposed to be their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Ten days later, police recovered his decomposed body from a 30-foot-deep gorge, bearing multiple wounds inflicted by machetes.

According to the police, Raja was allegedly murdered by three men from Indore at the behest of his wife. Investigations revealed that Sonam was in a relationship with one Raj Kushwaha and had plotted the murder for months.

The killers lured Raja to the remote location on the pretext of sightseeing and then hacked him to death using two machetes, one of which was later recovered from the forest. Sonam fled the scene and was later surrendered to the police in UP.

All five accused, including Sonam and Raj, are at present in judicial custody.

"We demand swift justice. Those who conspired and killed our Raja must not walk free," said his brother.

