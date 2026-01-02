New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly expected to address a major public gathering in Malda, West Bengal, on January 17.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also likely to flag off the Howrah-Guwahati Sleeper Vande Bharat Express, marking another significant step in upgrading long-distance rail connectivity in eastern and northeastern India.

In addition, several other projects under Indian Railways are expected to be inaugurated or dedicated to the nation.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a major public meeting at Malda, West Bengal, on 17 January to ensure the political landscape ahead of upcoming organisational activities in West Bengal. The Prime Minister's address in a public meeting in Howrah is also expected on January 18.

His visit is expected to draw massive public participation, reflecting the growing support for development-focused governance in the state. The Prime Minister will highlight key initiatives of the Central Government, ongoing infrastructure projects, and the roadmap for Bengal's future.

This public meeting is poised to become a significant moment in Bengal's political discourse.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal over its slogan "Maa, Maati, Manush", saying that all three remain "unsafe" under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule.

He was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the four districts of Kolkata Metropolitan here.

Amit Shah further highlighted that infiltrators are not only a burden on the economy but also a threat to national security and the cultural identity of Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's government gave the slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Manush', but today all three are unsafe. Under the Mamata government, the safety of women is in danger, the land is under the control of mafias, and people are being forced to migrate. The Mamata government has promoted corruption. Scams worth crores of rupees have taken place, the teacher recruitment scam, the SSC scam, municipal recruitment scams, the coal scam, the ration scam, the MGNREGA scam, and the PM Awas Yojana scam," Shah said in a statement. (ANI)

