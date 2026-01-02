HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Raipur (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state.

Relief has been granted in cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate and the Economic Offences Wing.

The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18 following an investigation into alleged irregularities in the state's liquor trade.

In March, the agency had seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from the residence of Bhupesh Baghel and his son during searches at 14 locations across Chhattisgarh. The ED claims that Chaitanya Baghel was a "recipient of proceeds of crime" from the liquor scam, in which nearly Rs 2,161 crore was allegedly siphoned off through various schemes.

ED initiated an investigation into a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Economic Offences Wing of Chhattisgarh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Police investigations have revealed that the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam caused a massive loss to the State Exchequer and generated more than Rs 2,500 crore in Proceeds of Crime (POC), enriching the beneficiaries through scheduled offences.

Earlier on December 19, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said on Friday.

ED's Raipur zonal office arrested Saumya on December 16, 2025. She was produced before the special PMLA court, Raipur, which granted ED custody for three days. ED investigation revealed that Saumya allegedly received proceeds of crime worth approximately Rs 115.5 crore.

Furthermore, ED said, evidence collected in the form of digital records, seized material, and written statements establishes that Saumya was an active accomplice of the liquor syndicate.

"Digital evidence confirms Saumya Chaurasia's role as the central coordinating figure and intermediary between key members of the syndicate, including Anil Tuteja and Chaitanya Baghel, thereby facilitating the generation and laundering of illicit funds. Also, recovered chats reveal her involvement in the initial organisation of the syndicate, including assistance in placing Arun Pati Tripathi and Niranjan Das in crucial positions within the Excise Department," said the ED in a statement.

Earlier, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, former excise department officer Arun Pati Tripathi, Kawasi Lakhma (MLA and then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh), were also arrested by the ED in the matter. (ANI)

