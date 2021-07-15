Shillong, Jul 15 (PTI) Meghalayas COVID-19 tally increased to 56,052 on Thursday as 412 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern states coronavirus death toll to 926, a health official said.

Health Services director Aman War said the state now has 3,994 active cases, while 51,132 patients have recovered from COVID-19, including 338 in the last 24 hours.

Meghalaya has so far tested over 7.57 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

Till Wednesday, 8.52 lakh people have been inoculated, of whom 1,06,755 have received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)