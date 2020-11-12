Shillong, Nov 12 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,511 as 144 new cases were detected on Thursday, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death to 98, a senior health department official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,045, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the four COVID-19 fatalities, two were reported from West Garo Hills and one each from East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi District, he said.

During the day, 56 patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,368, War said.

A total of 2.17 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, he added.

