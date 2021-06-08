Shillong, Jun 8 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded 379 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 39,535, health officials said.

With the state recording nine more fatalities due to the viral disease, the death toll has risen to 678, they said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,924, the health officials said.

Health Services director Aman War said, 773 persons recovered from the infection during the day.

The total number of recoveries is 33,933.

Among the nine fatalities, six were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two from West Khasi Hills district, and one from West Jaintia Hills district.

The new infections were reported from East Khasi Hills district (149), West Garo Hills (52), and West Jaintia Hills (40).

The state has conducted over 6 lakh tests for COVID-19 till Tuesday, he said.

As of Monday, a total of 4.59 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with over 83,000 of them receiving both doses of the Covishield vaccine, War said.

