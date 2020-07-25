Shillong, Jul 25 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally mounted to 646 on Saturday after 59 more people, including six BSF staffers and four police personnel, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The BSF and police personnel are from East Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts respectively.

"With the new cases detected, the number of active cases in the state has increased to 547," Health Services director Aman War said.

While 94 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, five others died.

Shillong, the headquarters of East Khasi Hills district as well as the states capital, has the highest number of active cases at 466. Of these, 286 are BSF troopers, 159 are civilians and 21 are armed forces personnel, War said.

There are 41 active cases in Ri Bhoi district, 15 in West Garo Hills, nine in West Jaintia Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, four in South West Garo Hills, two in South Garo Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

"The surge in the number of cases (in Shillong) is worrying. That is why we have decided to go for a total lockdown in the Shillong agglomeration," he said.

The Meghalaya government on Friday announced a complete lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from July 26 midnight to July 29.

War said that the period will be utilized for tracing contacts of the COVID-19 patients.

He, however, maintained that there is no community transmission in the state.

"We still have a strong belief that community spread has not happened as yet. But if people do not refrain from unnecessarily venturing out of their homes, it will be a big worry for us," he said.

