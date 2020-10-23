Shillong, Oct 23 (PTI) At least 81 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday, pushing the coronavirus tally to 8,801, a senior health official said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state has now risen to 1,631, Health Services director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, reported 51 new cases and has 1,046 of the total active cases, he said.

West Garo Hills district reported 21 new cases, West Jaintia Hills 6 cases, East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills District one case each, he said.

War said 111 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 7,091 in the state.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 79 with one person succumbing to the disease, War said.

A total of 1.84 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far, War said.

