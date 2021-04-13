Shillong, Apr 13 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally surged to 14,387 as 87 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, a senior health department official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 270, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

During the day, 10 people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,966, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Meghalaya is 151, the health services director said, adding that 4,10,553 samples have so far been tested for coronavirus.

A total of 1.56 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which 42,213 people have also received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

