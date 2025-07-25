Shillong, Jul 25 (PTI) As beer bottles, chip packets, plastic wrappers, cans, and other non-biodegradable waste increasingly mar the once-pristine landscapes of Meghalaya's Sohra, the area's traditional governing body has imposed a ban on picnicking, open cooking, and impromptu outdoor feasts by tourists.

The measure is aimed at safeguarding the region's fragile ecology and preserving the natural beauty of the Mawkdok-Sohra stretch and other ecologically sensitive areas under its jurisdiction, officials said.

Maremdor Syiem, the deputy chief of Ka Hima Sohra, the traditional governing body of the area, said unchecked picnic parties — both local and out-of-state — have led to widespread environmental degradation, particularly along the scenic Mawkdok-Sohra Road and nearby tourist locations.

As part of a series of new regulations, picnicking, open-air cooking, and roadside dining have been strictly prohibited in these areas, Syiem said.

Visitors are also barred from parking vehicles and consuming food or alcohol in public spaces without proper permission from the local village dorbar (authorities).

To enforce waste accountability, the order further mandates that all vehicles entering Sohra, regardless of origin, must carry waste bags and have a dustbin inside the vehicle to collect and manage their own waste.

Dumping trash along roadsides, fields or near viewpoints is now a punishable offence, Syiem added.

"Camping too is being tightly regulated. Night camping will only be allowed at officially designated sites. Any form of unauthorised camping outside these zones is banned, unless it is organised by certified and recognised groups or societies," he said.

In a bid to ensure responsible trekking, hiring local guides has now been made mandatory for anyone wishing to explore trails and trekking routes within Ka Hima Sohra's jurisdiction, he added.

The step, officials said, is meant to prevent both environmental damage and safety issues that have arisen from unregulated trekking.

Another key regulation targets content creators and media influencers.

"Vloggers, YouTubers, and mediapersons are no longer permitted to promote or disclose any 'undiscovered' or lesser-known locations without prior approval from Ka Hima Sohra's Tourism Committee. These measures are not to discourage tourism, but to ensure that it grows responsibly," Rural Tourism Forum president Alan West said.

"If we don't act now, we risk losing the very beauty and cultural significance that draws people here," he added.

The region of Sohra, formerly Cherrapunjee, is one of Meghalaya's most visited destinations, known for its waterfalls, caves, and unique biodiversity.

