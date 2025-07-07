Shillong, Jul 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was allegedly tortured in custody and made to drink water from a toilet at Sohra police station in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, resulting in serious injuries, officials said on Monday.

The mother of the victim, Mildred Jyrwa, has filed a formal complaint with SP Vivek Syiem, demanding justice and accountability.

Also Read | Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

In her FIR, Jyrwa stated that on July 3, police came looking for her son Getwin, in connection with a brawl involving another youth a few days earlier.

According to officials, she accompanied her son to Sohra police station around 9 am.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: 5 of Family Burnt Alive Over Black Magic Suspicions in Purnea, 3 Accused Arrested.

"To my shock, my son came out of the police station around 2pm with severe injuries. I rushed him to Sohra CHC, from where he was referred to the Shillong Civil Hospital. He has been in the hospital since," she alleged.

She questioned police conduct, claiming, "If my son had committed a crime, due process should have been followed. He was subjected to third-degree torture within the police station before being released. It shows his human rights were violated, causing serious mental and physical harm."

Recalling his ordeal, Getwin alleged that after being taken into custody, he was beaten by the police and then thrown into the lockup.

"When I asked for water, they refused. I was forced to drink water from the toilet," he claimed.

In response to the complaint, the police department has instituted an inquiry.

DGP Idashisha Nongrang said SDPO Pynursla B Wanswet has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

The SP said once facts are fully ascertained, all necessary and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with human rights groups and civil society organisations urging a transparent and fair investigation into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)