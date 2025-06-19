Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's intervention on humanitarian grounds to ensure that due care is extended to jailed separatist Shabir Shah, who is in need of a surgery.

"Shabir Shah, incarcerated in Tihar Jail for a considerable period, is reportedly suffering from prostate cancer and is in urgent need of surgery," Mufti said in a post on X.

She said it was deeply unfortunate that the courts have barred Shah's family from being present during his treatment.

"Appeal the Home Secretary Govind Mohan ji to kindly intervene on humanitarian grounds and ensure that due compassion care is extended in this critical time and that his family is allowed to be by his side at this difficult hour," the PDP chief's post read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)