New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said the murder of a woman by her live-in partner in the national capital's Mehrauli area is perhaps "one of the scariest cases" of her life and demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

The woman, Shraddha Walkar, was from Maharashtra and was living here with Aaftab Amin Poonawalla.

Poonawalla allegedly strangled her and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at their residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to police.

"According to media (reports), Aftab used to store food in the same fridge in which he had kept Shraddha's body parts. While the body parts were at his home, he would bring over another woman.

"This is perhaps one of the scariest cases of my life. Aftab should get the strictest punishment," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi Commission for Women had also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter on Monday and sought an action taken report.

