Navi Mumbai, November 15: A woman police officer filed a complaint against a sub-inspector on charges of rape. On the basis of the complaint, the Navi Mumbai police booked the accused sub-inspector in connection with the crime. So far, no arrests have been made in the case, the police said.

As per the report published in the Indian Express, the accused and the victim, both in their early 30s, are unmarried. Reportedly, the two met during police training and had been in a relationship for the past few years. An officer attached to the case said that the victim wanted to get married to the accused, but he refused. The families of the two sides had met each other to see if they could convince the duo to get married.

After he refused to get married, the female cop alleged that the accused made a promise to marry her only to establish and maintain physical relations with her. The victim also gave a written complaint to the police. Based on this, an FIR was registered on charges of rape, unnatural offences, and molestation.

In another incident, Thrikkakara Police on Saturday took Beypore Coastal Police Station(Kozhikode) Circle Inspector into custody over a gang rape case. The accused is identified as PR Sunu. He has been named as an accused in a series of other cases. Thrikkakkara police took him into custody after reaching Kozhikode.

