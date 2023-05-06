New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday attacked the government, saying fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi could not be brought back to India due to "incompetence".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "Mehulbhai seems to be leading a charmed life."

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Telangana Government To Send Special Aircraft to Imphal To Evacuate Stranded Students and Citizens.

He also posted a media report that claimed that Choksi has won the first round of a court battle to prove that a UK-based group, including a younger woman, was part of an Indian intelligence service plot to lure him to a Caribbean villa to be kidnapped and extradited to his home country.

"First Interpol gave him relief and now this," Ramesh tweeted.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 113 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Stands at 1,097.

Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, has been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency.

"There is simply no excuse for not bringing him back till now except incompetence or connivance," the Congress leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)