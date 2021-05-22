Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is importing liquid medical oxygen from Bangkok to be supplied to Telangana government free of cost.

The 11 cryogenic tanks would each contain 1.40 crore litres of medical oxygen

Three of the tanks landed at the Begumpet Air force Station here on Saturday, and the remaining eight would be arriving in a few days, a press release from MEIL said.

In addition to top management of MEIL, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, a team of senior officers belonging to the advisory committee formed under State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar have been supervising theoperation, the release said. The Union Defence and External Affairs Ministrieswhich have been supervising the whole exercise have granted permission for the smooth transport of the tankers from Bangkok. Transporting liquid oxygen for medical purposes from the manufacturing plants to the hospitals is riddled with bottlenecks. Now these 11 cryogenic tanks will help the State government cater to the needs of the hospitals that are in dire need of oxygen, P. Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President of MEIL, said. While the cryogenic tanks would cut short the time by facilitating bulk movement of medical oxygen to health care units, the MEILs initiative to import has also truncated the time of manufacture of the tanks which would have taken three months to fabricate one tanker. The MEIL management which has kept all its other operations on hold and concentrating on augmenting oxygen supply to both the Telugu States has taken up the procurement of cryogenic tanks as a priority, it said. MEIL has delivered 29,694 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen which translates to 2.97 crore litres of oxygen between May 9-21. To augment the transportation of such oxygen, MEIL is producing the gas from its manufacturing unit in Bollarum here round the clock and supplying it to hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, added the release. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)