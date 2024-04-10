Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Several key leaders, including Pamula Rajeswari Devi, former MLA from Janasena joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on day 12 of 'Memantha Siddham yatra' in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The leaders who have officially joined the YSR Congress Party include Pamula Rajeswari Devi, former MLA from Janasena representing P. Gannavaram, R. Ramesh Kumar Reddy, former MLA from TDP representing Rayachoti, and Pothina Mahesh, who previously served as Janasena's Constituency In-Charge from Vijayawada West.

A post on the official X handle of the YSRCP read, "Former MLA Ramesh Kumar Reddy, who was in charge of TDP in Rayachoti for a long time, joined YSRCP today in the presence of Jagananna. Is the cadre opposing... who sold the MLA ticket to Ramprasad Reddy in Rayachoti. TDP's work is over, Chandrababu."

In another post YSR Congress Party said, "Janasena close in Vijayawada! Vijayawada West in-charge Mahesh Pothina, who has accompanied Pawan Kalyan since the inception of Jana Sena, joined YSRCP in the presence of Jaganna today... Jana Sena Party's reign ended in Vijayawada with the death of Mahesh leaving the party!"

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Andhra Pradesh CM launched the Memantha Siddham (We are all ready) campaign on March 27 and commenced the yatra from the streets of Vempalli in Kadapa district. (ANI)

