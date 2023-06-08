New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Several members of the AAP's teachers' wing sat on hunger strike here demanding immediate formation of governing bodies in 28 city government-funded colleges under the Delhi University and job security for adhoc and temporary teachers.

The protest was organised at the North Campus of the University outside its arts faculty building.

Addressing the agitating teachers, former Delhi University Teachers' Association President Aditya Narayan Misra alleged that in the absence of governing bodies, the university has been arbitrarily "displacing" adhoc and temporary teachers, denying absorption.

The Academic for Action and Development and Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA), in a statement, said the Delhi University administration should take immediate action in forming governing bodies of the state-funded colleges with Delhi government nominees to ensure job security for adhoc teachers and avoid their "arbitrary displacements".

At the protest site, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia had written two letters to the DU vice-chancellor, requesting him to expedite the process of formation of governing bodies with Delhi government nominees and ensure absorption of adhoc and temporary teachers.

"For the first time in history, Delhi government colleges have been working without a governing body for almost one-and-a-half years. Despite repeated letters from the education minister, the vice-chancellor has been making appointments in Delhi University arbitrarily, which goes against its statutes," he said.

"No appointments or decisions should be made without the involvement of a governing body and its chairman. This blatant disregard for the law is unprecedented and raises serious questions," Jha added.

