Kota (Raj), Jan 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old mentally unstable woman was allegedly molested by a sweeper at the New Medical College Hospital here, police said on Monday.

The accused has been booked, they said.

The woman was admitted to the psychiatric ward of the hospital. She was allegedly molested inside a toilet on Sunday night, police said.

On a complaint by the family members of the woman, police booked the contractual sweeper, identified as Sunil Harijan, under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman had gone to the toilet at around 10.30 pm. The accused, who was cleaning the toilet, bolted the main door from the inside and allegedly molested the woman, SHO at Mahaveer Nagar police station Harinarayan Sharma said.

When the woman did not return, her mother and brother -- who were in the hospital -- tried to enter the toilet but found it locked. They knocked repeatedly and when the door was opened, they caught hold of the sweeper and handed him over to the hospital guards, police said.

The woman is yet to record her statement before a magistrate, the SHO said, adding that action against the accused would be initiated after that.

Meanwhile, the head of the Psychiatric Department at NMCH B S Shekhawat said the matter was brought to his knowledge on Monday and he held a meeting of senior hospital officials to discuss the action needed to be taken.

Directions will be issued making it mandatory for a female staffer to accompany a female patient going to the toilet. It will also be ensured that no male from the cleaning staff is present in toilets meant for women while a female patient is inside, he said.

