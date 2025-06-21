Nagpur, Jun 21 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Saturday after police recovered mephedrone valued at Rs 12 lakh from them in Nagpur city, an official said.

Acting on inputs, the Imambada police intercepted a white Swift car near the TB Ward-Jattarodi checkpoint in the afternoon, he said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 239 grams of mephedrone, a powerful stimulant that is also called meow meow.

Four occupants of the car who were transporting the drug, valued at Rs 12 lakh, were taken into custody. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the source and intended recipient of the banned substance, he added.

