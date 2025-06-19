Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has recovered mephedrone valued at Rs 2.03 crore in an operation spanning over two weeks and arrested three persons, an official said on Thursday.

ANC officials had on May 30 apprehended two men in Ghatkopar East in eastern Mumbai with 431 grams of mephedrone, also known as meow meow, the official said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson Says Crashed Dreamliner Was Well-Maintained, Undergone Last Major Check In June 2023.

During the duo's interrogation, another name emerged. ANC laid a trap and nabbed the third person at Andheri West, a western suburb, he said.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025: 5 Vidhan Sabha Bypolls in 4 States Largely Peaceful; Kaliganj in West Bengal Records Brisk Voting.

A total of 1.28 kg of mephedrone has been recovered from the three. The drug, a synthetic stimulant, is valued at over Rs 2.03 crore, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)