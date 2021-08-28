New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Minority Affairs Ministry on Saturday organised "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman" symposium here as a part of the "Amrit Mahotsav", celebrating 75 years of India's Independence.

The ministry in a statement said that poets presented their poetry and couplets on the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence while remembering the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters.

They also made the people aware of "horrors and pains of the Partition" through their poetry in the "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman" Mushaira, organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, the ministry said.

As part of celebrations of 75 year of Independence, the ministry is organising "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman" Mushairas and Kavi Sammelan across the country till 2023.

Poets such as Wasim Barelvi, Mohtarma Shabeena Adeeb, Manzar Bhopali, Dr VP Singh, Mohtarma Saba Balrampuri, Shri Haseeb Soz, Dr Aizaz Popular Meeruthi, Sardar Surendra Singh Shajar, Sikandar Hayat Gadbad, Khursheed Haider, Aqeel Nomani, Dr Abbas Raza Nayyar Jalalpuri enthralled the audience during the Mushaira.

While inaugurating the Mushaira, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan are a part of the rich and glorious cultural legacy of the country and they strengthen the fabric of 'Unity in Diversity' and India's culture of civility and etiquette.

"Programmes such as the Mushaira spread the message of peace and social harmony. Such events also reiterate and revitalise our nationalistic commitment to new and self-reliant India. Such programmes also make the younger generation aware of India's magnificent legacy of art and culture," he said.

Renowned personalities from the fields of politics, law, entertainment, business, education and other prominent people of the society graced the occasion.

MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Syed Zafar Islam, CPI Leader Atul Kumar Anjan and Justice Sidhharth Mridul, Delhi High Court, were present at the event.

