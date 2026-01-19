New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI) As part of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' initiative's Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme (KYEP), a delegation of 170 youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama districts visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday to gain first-hand exposure to parliamentary processes.

The visit was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, to promote national integration and youth engagement. For many members of the delegation, it was their first visit to the national capital.

During the interaction, officials of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat informed the visiting youth that under the leadership of Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Vidhan Sabha has become India's first fully solar-powered legislative assembly. They were also briefed that House proceedings are conducted through a fully digitalised system integrated with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The delegation was further apprised of Speaker Vijender Gupta's vision to transform the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a cultural and heritage site of national significance. The youth were familiarised with legislative procedures, including debates, Question Hour and the role of elected representatives in democratic governance.

Officials also highlighted the historical and architectural significance of the Vidhan Sabha building, which once served as the seat of British India's Central Legislative Council and functioned as a temporary Central Secretariat after the transfer of the capital from Kolkata to Delhi in 1911.

The participants learned about the contributions of eminent leaders, including Vithalbhai Patel, in strengthening parliamentary traditions. The visit concluded with an interactive session, during which the youth engaged with Assembly Secretariat officers and raised questions on legislative functioning, public administration and democratic practices.

The visit provided the young participants with valuable insights into India's constitutional legacy, democratic institutions and governance framework. (ANI)

