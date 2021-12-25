Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 10 degrees Celcius on Saturday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Leh-Ladakh, Kargil recorded a maximum of 2 degrees while the minimum temperature was minus 8 degrees Celcius.

Drass, the world's second coldest inhabited place, recorded a minimum of minus 13.7 degrees Celsius and the maximum was minus 13.4 degrees.

The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky over the Ladakh-Gilgit region with light rainfall or snow.

Meanwhile, Chilai Kalan, Kashmir's harshest over 40-day winter period started on Tuesday and is likely to continue till January end. (ANI)

