New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, as the minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, with a slight chill in the air.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature stood at 15.6 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category in the morning, data from CPCB showed. It was in the same category on Monday as well, days ahead of Diwali festival.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weather department on Monday had said that the sky will be partly cloudy on Tuesday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

