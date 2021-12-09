Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Kashmir fell as the mercury settled below freezing point across the valley on Thursday, officials said here.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, down by more than a degree from Tuesday night's minus 0.4 degrees, the officials said.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

