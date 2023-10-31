New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the event to mark the culmination of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra and said the youth can collectively achieve targets for the country's progress through synergy in their efforts.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 'Amrit Vatika' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Smarak' at the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra. He said Amrit Mahotsav Memorial will tell the coming generations about the historic occasion.

The Prime Minister also launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat Portal'.

"While we are culminating an event, on the other hand, this is the beginning of the new resolution...In the 21st century, the 'Mera Bharat Yuva' organization will play a big role in the development of the country. 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' is an example of how the youth together can achieve every target," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke on the occasion.

The programme will also marked the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

