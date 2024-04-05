Panaji, April 5 (PTI) Goa will likely witness light rain at isolated places between April 8 and April 10, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted.

In an advisory updated on April 4, IMD said that the weather is expected to remain dry till April 7 in the coastal state, which draws tourists from across the country and abroad.

“Light rain likely at isolated places on April 8, 9 and 10,” it said.

The weather bureau has also predicted “haze/shallow fog” at isolated places in the morning over the North Goa and South Goa districts.

The state on Thursday recorded the highest maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, while the lowest minimum temperature remained at 24 degrees. The department has said there will be no major change in the maximum temperature for the next five days.

