Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Meterological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for Telangana, with predictions of widespread rainfall between August 18-20.

Dr K Nagaratna, Director, Meterological Centre, Hyderabad said, "Telangana is likely to have fairly widespread rainfall on 18, 19 and 20 August. A Yellow alert has been issued".

He further said that at present the weather indicates that upper air circulation lies over the North of the East Bay of Bengal.

"During the next 48 hours, it's likely to move over the North Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure system. Under its Influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains during the next two days and thereafter, there is a slight increase in rainfall activity with moderate to heavy rainfall over North Telangana and light to moderate in the rest of the parts of Telangana.

He said on August 19, there is a likely possibility of heavy rains and a yellow warning has been issued to Komarambheem, Mancherial, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal and Pedapally districts.

Hyderabad will likely have light rain for the next 48 hours with temperatures likely to hover around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

