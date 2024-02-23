Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): The post-midweek-February sun has become a little unbearable though still there is a slight nip in the air. The Meteorological office has predicted possibility of rainfall and hailstorm in some parts of the state till the end of this month.

"Currently, there has been light to moderate rainfall occurring in the state for the past several days along with thunder and hailstorm also seen at some places, especially in northern Madhya Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh due to a western disturbance. In the coming days, another western disturbance is arriving from February 24 in the state and apart from it a cycle circulation is formed in Chhattisgarh. A trough line is also formed from Mizoram to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," said Ashfaq Hussain, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

"As a result of the said situation moisture will appear from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Following which, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and hailstorm at some places till February 28 and 29. Particularly, there is a possibility of more rainfall in eastern MP and in the district of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions," he added.

He further said that according to the reports received so far Guna, Gwalior, Satna and Rewa districts received rainfall. Light rain is continuing in the east MP.

Besides, according to Met Office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Guna, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa and Mauganj districts in early morning hours.

Light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli districts in the forenoon hours. (ANI)

