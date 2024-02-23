Chandigarh, Feb 23: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at the Khanauri border point.

Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades. 'Delhi Chalo' Agitation: Farmer Dies During Protest, Haryana Police Calls It a ‘Rumour’.

Mann Announces Compensation

खनौरी बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन के दौरान शहीद हुए शुभकरन सिंह के परिवार को पंजाब सरकार की ओर से 1 करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता और उनकी छोटी बहन को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी.. दोषियों के खिलाफ उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी ..फर्ज निभा रहे हैं... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 23, 2024

"The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits," Mann said in a post in Punjabi.

